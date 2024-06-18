Just hours before her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested and charged for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, Jessica Biel was hard at work filming her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City.

On Monday, the 42-year-old actress was spotted in medieval costume on the set in Central Park, donning a white top, blue bodice and tan skirt as she shot scenes for the thriller series alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks. Between takes, Biel was seen carrying a script and sipping a drink while wearing more casual clothes.

The Better Sister follows "Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam, and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean," per the series' description. "When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

Jessica Biel and Corey Stoll are on location for The Better Sister on June 17, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

The on-set sighting comes ahead of news breaking that Timberlake was arrested Monday night in Sag Harbor on a DWI charge. The 43-year-old singer is in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour after releasing his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, earlier this year.

ET confirms that Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday morning on one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are on location for The Better Sister on June 17, 2024 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

Timberlake last performed in Miami, Florida, on June 15. He has two upcoming dates in Chicago, Illinois, this weekend, followed by a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

ET has reached out to a rep for Timberlake for comment.

Jessica Biel and Justin TImberlake - Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Prior to his arrest, Biel and Timberlake, who have been married since October 2012, both celebrated Father's Day on Sunday by posting messages to social media. The couple shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

"You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU," Biel captioned a post in his honor.

The *NSYNC alum also shared a post on his Instagram page.

"My 2 greatest gifts," he wrote. "I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

