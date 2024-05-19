Jessica Biel Debuts New Hair Transformation: See Her Look!

Jessica Biel is debuting a new cut and color!

On Saturday, the Sinner star, 42, took to social media to show off her look -- which is a throwback to her '90s era: the bob!

"Brought back the f**k a** Bob 💇🏻‍♀️," she captioned the Instagram video.

In the clip, Biel sits in a chair rocking a Rolling Stones T-shirt as she pulls on her long tresses. Upon the final tug, the video cuts to her sitting in the same chair, only this time in a blazer showing off her new bob.

Celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran -- who is responsible for Biel's transformation -- also shared the video.

"OMG! Yup! We did it!!! @jessicabiel 🔥🔥🔥Thank you @hairbyadir for trusting me with this MAJOR chop! Color by @traceycunningham1 #freshcut #transformation #livedinhair #milbonhair," he wrote.

Biel's last big public moment with her long tresses came earlier this month when she walked the steps at the 2024 Met Gala. Biel wore a stunning pink gown by Tamara Ralph Couture. The look, which was adorned with thousands of decorative pink petals, took some planning to pull off.

"I know some people like to party before Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that," a bathrobe-clad Biel said in a video shared on TikTok. "But this is what I do to get ready for Met Ball."

Jessica Biel debuts shorter lighter hair transformation. - John Shearer/WireImage

The camera then panned over to 5 individual bags of Epsom salt, totaling 20 pounds, which she poured into her bathtub.

"With water as hot as you can take it, [have] a 30-minute soak the night before," she explained. "[Then] drink tons of water, and off to bed early."

Missing from the evening was the star's husband, Justin Timberlake, who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

