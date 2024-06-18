Justin Timberlake's Mugshot Is Released After He's Charged With DWI

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has just been released following his arrest early Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York.

The 43-year-old pop star looks somber in his mugshot. According to the police report obtained by ET, police noted that "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Cops also note in the police report that Timberlake made the following admission, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

The "SexyBack" singer was arrested at 12:37 a.m. after police say he was observed driving a 2025 gray BMW and failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement continued. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

Justin Timberlake mugshot following his arrest on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York on Long Island. - Sag Harbor Police Department

Timberlake spent the night in jail and hours later was spotted leaving looking relaxed. Earlier on Monday, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was working and filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, nearly three hours south in Central Park.

ET obtained photos of the 42-year-old actress in medieval costume on the set in Central Park. She wore a white top, blue bodice and tan skirt as she shot scenes for the thriller alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks.

Between takes, the 7th Heaven star was seen carrying a script and sipping a drink while wearing more casual clothes. Timberlake and Biel share two children -- sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

Timberlake's lawyer, defense attorney Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that the singer was charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. He's due back in court virtually on July 26.

RELATED CONTENT: