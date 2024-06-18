Justin Timberlake Spotted for First Time Since His Arrest

Justin Timberlake has been released from police custody after being arrested at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. The 43-year-old singer was spotted leaving a police station with his defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., on Tuesday morning.

The father of two kept a low profile in a black cap, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black jacket over a gray graphic tee.

Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday morning. Burke Jr. confirms to ET that Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. Timberlake's next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

Timberlake's arrest occurred in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, ET confirmed. The tour is in support of his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, which Timberlake released earlier this year.

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

Emily O'Neill, Deputy Director of Communications Office of The Suffolk County District Attorney, tells ET that they do not share mugshots unless there has been a conviction and they have no further comment regarding Timberlake's arrest at this time.

"On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel," reads a police statement from the Sag Harbor PD.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance," the statement continues.

Justin Timberlake was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Tuesday morning. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

The arrest comes after Timberlake celebrated Father's Day on Sunday. The father of two took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into his private home life with his wife Jessica Biel and their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

"My 2 greatest gifts," the *NSYNC alum wrote. "I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

Earlier on Monday, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted filming her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City with Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll.

