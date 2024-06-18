Within a matter of just 48 hours, Justin Timberlake went from celebrating Father's Day to being placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The 43-year-old pop star was arraigned just hours later on June 18 at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in Sag Harbor, New York. The NSYNC singer is due back in court next month.

Just hours before his arrest, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was filming scenes some two and a half hours south in New York City's Central Park.

After experiencing the highest of highs -- with Biel exalting him as "the rock" of the family on which they lean on in her Father's Day post to him -- and the lowest of lows -- being held in jail for his arraignment on a DWI charge -- ET breaks down the events that led up to his arrest and the ensuing fallout.

Justin Timberlake celebrates Father's Day

Both Timberlake and Biel took to social media to celebrate the holiday. The "SexyBack" singer posted two photos of his and Biel's children -- sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

In his caption, Timberlake called them his "2 greatest gifts."

"I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he added, in part. "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys.... to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall."

Biel's carousel post included photos of Timberlake horsing around with the kids. In her caption, she referred to him as "THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun."

Following his arrest, comments on both posts have been limited.

Justin Timberlake hangs out with friends at a boutique hotel

According to TMZ, Timberlake was hanging out with friends on the night of Monday, June 17 at The American Hotel, a boutique establishment that also offers a 75-foot yacht for rent.

TMZ also reported, citing sources, that Timberlake's friends -- the ones he had been hanging out with at the hotel -- raced to the scene and tried convincing cops to give him a break, to no avail. It should be noted that the police report, later obtained by ET, made no mention of this claim.

Jessica Biel is less than three hours away in Central Park

Jessica Biel and Corey Stoll - Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Biel was working and filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister. ET obtained photos of the 42-year-old actress in medieval costume on the set in Central Park. She wore a white top, blue bodice and tan skirt as she shot scenes for the thriller alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks.

Between takes, the 7th Heaven star was seen carrying a script and sipping a drink while wearing more casual clothes.

The Better Sister follows "Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam, and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean," per the series' description. "When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

Justin Timberlake's arrest report

Justin Timberlake before his arrest. - Getty

A spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Police Department tells ET that cops observed Timberlake on June 18 at approximately 12:37 a.m. driving a 2025 BMW gray southbound on Madison Street. Cops say he failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement continued. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

Timberlake's lawyer, defense attorney Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that the singer was charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. He's due back in court virtually on July 26.

According to the police report obtained by ET, cops say Timberlake was observed "traveling southbound on Madison Street, a public highway in the village of Sag Harbor." Cops say they observed Timberlake fail to stop at a posted stop sign at Madison Street and Jermaine Avenue at approximately 12:17 a.m."

Justin Timberlake seen leaving jail on June 18, 2024. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

One minute later, cops say they observed Timberlake "fail to keep the right side of the roadway on Madison Street with a cross street of Forrest Street, and again at Madison Street with a cross street of Susan Street." At this point, cops say they pulled the singer over and "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

At 12:37 a.m., cops note in the police report that they placed Timberlake under arrest and he was taken to police headquarters where he was processed and booked. Cops say "the alcohol influence report was read in its entirety to [him] at [12:52 a.m.], to which [Timberlake] responded, 'No, I'm not doing a chemical test.' The alcohol influence report was read in its entirety a second time at [1:07 a.m.], to which [Timberlake] responded, 'I refuse.' The alcohol influence report was read in its entirety a third time [at 1:22 a.m.], to which [Timberlake] responded, 'I refuse.'"

Cops also note in the police report that Timberlake made the following admission, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Justin Timberlake spotted leaving jail

Justin Timberlake spotted leaving jail in Sag Harbor, New York. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

Hours after his arrest, Timberlake was spotted leaving jail. The "Cry Me a River" singer looked relaxed as he exited the facility. He wore a long black dress shirt, a gray shirt, jeans and white Nikes. He also had a black ball cap on and shades.

At one point, it appeared as if Timberlake was smiling as he walked to his waiting vehicle.

Emily O'Neill, Deputy Director of Communications Office of The Suffolk County District Attorney, tells ET that they do not share mugshots unless there has been a conviction and they have no further comment regarding Timberlake's arrest at this time.

