Justin Timberlake is moving forward after he was arrested and charged with a DWI earlier this week. The 43-year-old "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer is "feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated," a source tells ET.

However, JT is also feeling "accountable." According to the source, Timberlake "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgement."

"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source says. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

Justin Timberlake's mugshot in June 2024. - SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Meanwhile, Timberlake and Biel are remaining a unit following the incident.

"Justin and Jess are very grateful that no one was hurt and that everyone is OK and safe," the source continues. "Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side. She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes."

Timberlake was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday in the Hamptons and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned just hours later at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in Sag Harbor, New York. The NSYNC singer is due back in court next month.

Police reported that "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Schiaparelli and Prada Costume Institute Benefit red carpet arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2012. - Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Timberlake reportedly refused a breathalyzer test three times and told police, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

His defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., tells ET in a statement, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

Two days before the arrest, Biel praised Timberlake in a Father's Day tribute on Instagram.

"You're so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK," she captioned the photos, which featured rare shots of the couple's kids, Silas and Phineas. "The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."

