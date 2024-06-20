Billy Joel offered a bit of sage advice following Justin Timberlake's headline-making arrest. The "Uptown Girl" singer was spotted visiting the same Hamptons hotel where Timberlake had reportedly been seen shortly before he was arrested and charged with DWI this week.

"Judge not lest ye be judged," Joel, 74, told PIX11 News on Tuesday, as he grabbed a meal at American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York.

"I don't really know him that much, so I have no comment," he added.

The 43-year-old pop star was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday, June 18 for allegedly driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned later that morning, charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. Timberlake's next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

A source later told ET, "Justin was with his friends [Monday] night at American Hotel and really enjoying himself. He seemed a little tipsy and drunk, but not in a belligerent way. When he left and got in his car, he revved his engine a few times."

Another source told ET, "Justin and his party arrived after 10 p.m. and were full of energy. He was with a group of around 6-7 people including men, women and some young adults.There wasn't anyone in the dining room, but there were a few people still drinking at the bar. It was surprising to see them show up so late because the restaurant was pretty much closed by the time they got there."

A spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Police Department told ET that cops observed Timberlake on June 18 at approximately 12:37 a.m. driving a 2025 gray BMW southbound on Madison Street. Cops said he failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement continued. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance."

Timberlake's mugshot was released hours after his arraignment for a DWI charge Tuesday in Sag Harbor, New York. He looks somber in his mugshot.

According to the police report, police noted that "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Cops also noted in the report that Timberlake made the following admission, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Meanwhile, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has been seen working and filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks.

The "Selfish" singer is currently in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour after releasing his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, earlier this year. Timberlake last performed in Miami, Florida, on June 15. He has two upcoming dates in Chicago, Illinois, this weekend, followed by a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

