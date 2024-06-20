Gayle King is coming to Justin Timberlake's defense after his DWI arrest.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested and charged with a DWI earlier this week after he was pulled over in the Hamptons. On Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings, the 69-year-old journalist defended Timberlake's character in a discussion with her co-anchors.

"Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy," she said. "Listen, this is clearly a mistake — I bet nobody knows it more than he."

When co-host Nate Burleson pointed out that this was a very "stupid mistake," King agreed, noting that Timberlake "knows that."

She continued, "He's not an irresponsible person, he's not reckless, he's not careless. Clearly this is not a good thing but he knows that."

But King made it clear that driving drunk is never OK, saying, "There is never any excuse for that ever."

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated on June 18. He was arraigned later that day, charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in New York. The NSYNC singer's next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot released following his June 18 arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. - Sag Harbor Police Department

Since his arrest, Timberlake is "feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated," a source told ET on Thursday.

However, he's also feeling "accountable." According to the source, JT "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgment."

"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source said. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

Meanwhile, Timberlake and Biel -- who was spotted all smiles on set of her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City after her husband's arrest -- are remaining a unit following the incident.

"Justin and Jess are very grateful that no one was hurt and that everyone is OK and safe," the source continued. "Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side. She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

