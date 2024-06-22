Justin Timberlake said "it's been a tough week" following his arrest in the Hamptons.

In front of a packed crowd Friday night at United Center in Chicago where he's performing for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the 43-year-old pop star emotionally addressed his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake says in video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

In the middle of his remarks, Timberlake bowed down to the crowd after they gave him a roaring ovation. Following his remarks, Timberlake appeared to wipe away tears before inviting the crowd for a singalong. He's scheduled to perform again in Chicago on Saturday night before returning to New York City June 25-26 to perform at Madison Square Garden.

Timberlake's defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that the singer was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released without bail. His next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

A police statement from the Sag Harbor PD reads: "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance," the statement continues.

Emily O'Neill, Deputy Director of Communications Office of The Suffolk County District Attorney, tells ET that they do not share mugshots unless there has been a conviction and they have no further comment regarding Timberlake's arrest at this time.

Justin Timberlake and defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr. were seen after the singer was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Tuesday morning. - Matt Agudo/Instar Images

Timberlake's arrest occurred in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, ET confirmed. The tour is in support of his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, which Timberlake released earlier this year.

Cops alleged Timberlake blew a stop sign before pulling him over. Furthermore, cops allege they observed the singer was "glassy-eyed" and that they smelled alcohol on his breath. They say the singer failed the field sobriety test when asked to do a one-legged stand and a walk and turn. When officers asked Timberlake to take a breathalyzer test, he allegedly refused several times.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Timberlake last performed in Miami on June 15.

The arrest comes after Timberlake celebrated Father's Day on Sunday. The father of two took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into his private home life with wife Jessica Biel and their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

"My 2 greatest gifts," the *NSYNC alum wrote. "I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

Earlier on Monday, Biel, was spotted filming her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City with Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll.

The 42-year-old actress was seen in medieval costume on the set in Central Park, donning a white top, blue bodice and tan skirt as she shot scenes for the thriller series alongside her co-stars. Between takes, Biel was seen carrying a script and sipping a drink while wearing more casual clothes.

The Better Sister follows "Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam, and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean," per the series' description. "When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets."

Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel on location for The Better Sister on June 17, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

