Jessica Biel Busts a Move to Husband Justin Timberlake's NSYNC Hit 'It's Gonna Be Me' (Exclusive)
It might be June, but for Jessica Biel, it's always "gonna be May"! The 41-year-old Cruel Summer executive producer wasn't shy about jamming out to her husband Justin Timberlake's hit NSYNC song, "It's Gonna Be Me," at the recent after-party for her Freeform show's season 2 premiere.
ET got exclusive footage of Biel, who shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with Timberlake, rocking out to the 2000 track at the event.
"It's Gonna Be Me," has been turned into a viral meme, heralding in the month of May as Timberlake's pronunciation of "me" in the track sounds more like "may."
And though Timberlake didn't join his wife for the event, his former NSYNC bandmate, Lance Bass, did walk the red carpet and discuss Timberlake and Biel's longtime romance. Bass himself made an appearance on Biel's hit late '90s/early aughts series, 7th Heaven, and is happy that the pair ended up together.
"I was hoping [they would] because I loved Jessie in that show, so I was very happy that they found each other later," Bass told ET of Timberlake and Biel.
Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012. The actress and producer recently opened up ET about being "devastatingly nervous" about their sons becoming teens one day.
"God, I mean it's terrifying," she told ET at a Cruel Summer junket. "What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time. I'm like, 'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41. He's just looking at me like, 'What? You don't matter.'"
