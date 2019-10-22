Everyone's tastes change over time, and Jessica Biel is confronting that universal truth on Tuesday's Tonight Show.

In a preview clip the show posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Jimmy Fallon jokingly confronts her with an old interview clip in which the actress -- who is married to former *NSYNC star Justin Timberlake -- admits that she's not a fan of the boy band.

Before surprising her with the clip, Fallon asks her if she was a *NSYNC devotee when the band first made it big, and Biel admits she wasn't because she was "a lame music geek."

"Well, not lame, I was just listening to old-school stuff," she clarifies. "I was listening to theater productions, I was listening to Rent, I knew every word from Rent, I was listening to Motown."

Biel adds, "I lived under a rock, I wasn't into pop culture music."

Which is when Fallon reveals that his writers managed to dig up an old sit-down chat with Biel's from "those times when *NSYNC was around," and it's clear from her stunned face that she's not looking forward to the walk down memory lane.

"Jimmy. Jimmy… no…" Biel mutters. "No, please."

However, her pleading doesn't keep the clip from getting played in all it's embarrassing glory.

"To be honest, I don't really listen [to them]," a younger Biel says in the clip from an old interview from 1999. "I mean, I know of them, of course. And I've heard of them, and I've heard the music. But I don't think I own any of their CDs."

"I'm not a huge fan," Biel of yesteryear concludes with a shrug. "But, cool, I guess."

As the clip comes to an end, Biel can't contain her shock, covering her hand with her mouth, stunned. Meanwhile, Fallon can't keep from laughing.

"You're in so much trouble," the late night host playfully taunts.

This isn't the first time Fallon has managed to get her in hot water with her husband. Back in July 2017, Biel and Fallon teamed up against Matt Bomer and Kelsea Ballerini for a game of Charades.

It all came down to the last round, which saw Bomer and Fallon having to act out the same clue to their partners. The clue they drew was "Cry Me A River," one of Timberlake's most famous tunes.

However, hard as he tried, Fallon couldn't get Biel to understand his clues, and Ballerini ended up guessing it -- and winning the game -- before Timberlake's wife even came close.

If she was embarrassed then, it's not hard to imagine how embarrassed she is after outright dismissing her man's boy band.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

For more on the cute couple, who just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary over the weekend, check out the video below.

