Jessica Biel is admitting she may have hit the slopes a bit too soon with her 4-year-old son, Silas.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss her new Facebook Watch show, Limetown, where she shared that she and her husband, Justin Timberlake, have taken their only child skiing -- and he wasn't having it.

"We tried, I think, too early. He was two or two and a half," she explained. "My kid, he was like [mimic's Silas in a huge coat], 'What is this?!' And then you put the skis on and he was like, 'Really? Seriously?!' …He was not excited about it."

Biel added that after years of snowboarding, she's returning to skiing, which is a learning process. When Meyers suggested that adults learning to ski beside their kids isn't the most flattering idea, Biel agreed, stating, "It is not a good look!"

In Limetown, Biel plays Lia Haddock, an American Public Radio journalist attempting to get to the bottom of the disappearance of over 300 people from a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. During the interview, Biel discussed how she prepared for the investigative reporter role, which she admits is a dream of hers -- as well as working in a morgue, which confounded Meyers.

"I am fascinated by the human body, the anatomy," she revealed. "I want to see the muscles. Show me the bones."

At this point, Meyers suggested she host a podcast titled Who's in This Drawer?, in which she walks listeners through each individual in the morgue -- and then finally reveals them on the air. The idea had the actress in stitches!

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Biel at the premiere of her new show in Los Angeles, where she discussed her close bond with her hubby and the moment she realized he was the one for her.

"I knew that he was my person early on, but we were so young. There wasn't any big risks being taken. There wasn't anything... really putting anything on the line. We were just hanging out," she said. "I think before we got married, that's when I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is the person I want to be in the boat with when we hit the rapids, because we're going to hit the rapids and we're going to have to hold on tight. Can you row? Because I can row, I think you can row, let's try this.'"

Timberlake echoed her sentiments at another event in Memphis, Tennessee, just one day prior, stating: "I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I'm sure you know what that's like."

"It's like, once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he added. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

Limetown is available now on Facebook Watch. Check out Biel's interview above.

