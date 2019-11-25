Jessica Biel isn't letting the headlines about her husband, Justin Timberlake, get to her.

The Limetown star was photographed out in Los Angeles for the first time since Timberlake was snapped holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake and Wainwright, who star as love interests in their new movie, Palmer, were seen together with cast and crew members at a bar in New Orleans over the weekend, but a source told ET the outing was completely innocent.

Biel -- with her wedding ring in full view -- kept it casual for her outing on Monday, wearing black jeans and a white long sleeve. She put on a smile as she was caught by photographers waiting for her car from the valet. She and Timberlake have been married since 2012 and share one son, Silas.

Timberlake, meanwhile, is still in New Orleans; the singer and actor was photographed on the set of Palmer on Monday. As for his relationship with Wainwright, despite the pair's hand-holding and Wainwright placing her hand on his leg, a source told ET the pair are like brother and sister and them hanging out on the balcony was "harmless." Wainwright's rep told ET: "There is no validity to the speculation."

