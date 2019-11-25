Justin Timberlake is back at work.

On Monday, the 38-year-old actor and singer was spotted on the set of Palmer in New Orleans, just days after he was seen out partying with a group of people, including his onscreen love interest, Alisha Wainwright.

In the pic, Timberlake was seen leaving his trailer while wearing a white T-shirt, navy button-up, matching pants, and work boots.

Over the weekend, Timberlake -- who has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012 -- and Wainwright were spotted holding hands while at the Old Absinthe House, a New Orleans bar, with a group of people. At the time, a source who was with the group told ET that it was an innocent gathering of friends, cast and crew members on a balcony and nothing more.

Additionally, a second source told ET that Timberlake and 30-year-old Wainwright are like brother and sister, adding that them hanging out on the balcony was "harmless."

Wainwright's rep also told ET that "there is no validity to the speculation" surrounding her relationship with Timberlake.

Meanwhile, a third source who is connected to the Old Absinthe House noted that the upper balcony where the pair was photographed is a private events space. The source said the space "was booked for the group for the entire night" ahead of the cast and crew coming in that evening.

As for Timberlake's relationship with Biel, a source told ET on Monday that the longtime couple "love each other dearly."

"They want nothing more than to stay together," the source said of the pair, who are parents to 4-year-old son Silas. "Even though Justin works and travels a great deal and he is so much in the public eye, both [Jessica and Justin] are wonderfully dedicated parents who both have careers, which can present some challenges."

ET has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment.

