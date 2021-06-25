Jessica Chastain Jokes That She's 'F**king Sick' of Getting Mixed Up With Bryce Dallas Howard
Jessica Chastain is reminding fans of her identity. In a new TikTok video, the 44-year-old actress poked fun at the fact that she's often mixed up for fellow actress Bryce Dallas Howard.
In the clip, Chastain hilariously mouths along the words to the "Sick of It" trend created by KingDiaaa2.
"When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park," Chastain wrote alongside her video, referencing Howard's role in the popular franchise, as she mouthed, "I'm f**king sick of it. I'm f**king sick of it. I'm f**king sick of it. Ugh," while swinging her head back and forth.
"This isn't the parent trap y'all," she captioned the clip.
@jes_chastain
This isn’t the parent trap y’all♬ Sick Of It - KingDiaaa2
Back in 2019, Chastain revealed that it's not just fans that mix her up with Howard, but herself, too.
"Before my career took off, I remember one time being on the subway and I was looking at a magazine and there was a picture of [Bryce], like a small picture, and I was like, 'What am I doing in this magazine?'" she told The Associated Press. "I actually had that thought."
Parents aren't excluded from the confusion either, Chastain said, as she recounted a mix up with Howard's father, director Ron Howard, at the Apple Store.
"I was walking by and I was like, 'That’s Ron Howard.' Then my friend was with me [and] he said [Ron] turned to someone and said, 'I think I just saw Bryce,'" she said. "We look so much alike."
ET caught up with Howard, 40, shortly thereafter, and she admitted that her dad had been "shook" after the mistaken encounter.
"He really was," she told ET. "At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike.' And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."
"Although something is wrong when people stop mistaking me for her. I'll be like, 'Gotta get it together,'" she quipped. "I mean, but we do resemble one another. I love it."
