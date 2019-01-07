Jessica Chastain kicked off the 2019 Golden Globes with the very first glimpse of her baby girl, Giulietta!



Before hitting the red carpet (in a totally stunning black gown featuring a lacy cape), the Molly’s Game star posted a touching photo of herself and her nearly 6-month-old child together getting ready.



In the image, fans get a glimpse of the actress’ décolletage in a towel, as well as her hand holding out a ring featuring a giant ruby-red gemstone for her daughter to touch.



“You’ve got good taste, kid,” she captioned the sweet moment.

Although the 41-year-old movie star is extremely private about her personal life, reports surfaced in mid-November that she and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed their first child together. The baby girl, born via surrogate, was already roughly four months old!



The Golden Globe winner and Gian, the son of a noble Italian family, began dating in 2012 and were married at his family’s estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy, in June of 2017.



Chastain can next be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix in which she’ll be playing an alien shapeshifter who encourages the titular mutant, played by Sophie Turner, to embrace her worst and most destructive instincts, with horrific results.



X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on June 7.



