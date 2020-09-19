Jessica Mulroney still counts Meghan Markle as one of her "kindest friends," following her controversy with influencer Sasha Exeter. The 40-year-old stylist took to Instagram Story on Friday to share that the Duchess of Sussex checks in with her "everyday."

"I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday," she wrote in a since-deleted post. "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."

It's unknown why Mulroney took down her post, but this isn't the first time she's deleted content from her Instagram.

One photo she's deleted featured her son, who served as a page boy at Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials, smiling for the camera as he held the bride's veil.

In June, Mulroney came under fire for a feud with Exeter, who claimed that the stylist "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged that Mulroney had used her "textbook white privilege" to send her a "threat in writing."

Mulroney later apologized on Instagram, saying she was "stepping back from social media" and planned to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen." Her CTV show, I Do, Redo, was canceled as a result of the scandal, as was her contributor status on Good Morning America. Additionally, Mulroney's husband, Ben Mulroney, stepped down from his anchor role on CTV's Your Morning.

Additionally, a source told ET at the time that Markle took a step back from her close friendship with Mulroney amid the drama.

"She's distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive," a source told ET. "[Meghan's friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That's something [Prince] William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends."

Still, according to the source, a report that Markle completely cut off her longtime pal was an exaggeration.

"Jessica made an error in judgment which was regrettable and for which she has apologized and made a vow to step back and learn from her insensitivity," the source added. "Regardless, Jessica has been a source of strength for Meghan in the past during some of her most difficult times. She even watched over [Markle's son] Archie."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mulroney touched on her experience with online trolls.

"People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years... I'm tired of looking at it," Mulroney wrote, perhaps a reference to when Markle got engaged to Prince Harry back in November 2017.

"Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups... stop acting like teenagers," she added. "Real women don't put down other women."

For more on Markle and Mulroney's friendship, see below.

