Jessica Simpson got some quality time in with her husband, Eric Johnson, over the weekend. Simpson took to Instagram on Monday to share some loved-up pics from her getaway with Johnson and their friends, Lauren and Bret Harrison.

The photo slideshow sees Simpson first in a leopard print coat, black boots and big, red sunglasses as she cuddles up next to her husband, who is dressed casually in a flannel and jeans. The pics that follow see the singer-actress wrapping her leg around Johnson, sharing a kiss with him and snapping a few selfies too, as they enjoyed the weekend away.

"Stole my lover and friends for the weekend 🤍," Simpson captioned the post.

The vacation comes just weeks after she and Johnson took their children, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3, on a family trip to Aspen. The snowy getaway included some time on the slopes, shopping and, of course, a cute selfie from Mom and Dad.

Simpson is no stranger to sharing shots of her and Johnson -- who tied the knot in 2014 -- and has been open about their love story.

Back in February 2020, Simpson told ET that her connection with Johnson was "instant" when they met in 2010.

"I think he moved in, like, a month later!" she shared. "So, we knew. When you know, you know. Especially both of us. We had been through a divorce, we had other relationships. We knew exactly what we wanted in a person, in a companion, and exactly who we wanted to raise children with. We were that for each other. Through all of this, we've only become stronger."

Simpson said her husband's love for her is "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling," she said. "He knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand through it. He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."

Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'



