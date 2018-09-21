Jessica Simpson is dressing her growing baby bump in style!

The singer and fashion mogul, who announced her third pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week, has been serving up covetable outfits.

First, the blonde, 38, was spotted at LAX in a boho-chic printed maxi, complete with oversized sunglasses, fringed tote and platform sandals. A billowy frock is an ideal choice for traveling as it comfortably hangs over the body.

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Simpson was fall-ready in New York City via a jewel-toned, blue velvet robe paired with a leopard print dress, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, cat-eye frames and suede brown platform sandals. Talk about glam!

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The Beauty Fiend founder donned animal print again! The statement jacket popped against her all-black getup of fitted turtleneck, pants, over-the-knee boots and roomy tote.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

The mom of two looked ready for meetings in a high-neck, blue midi dress and a longline camel-colored topper. She completed the polished ensemble with large square shades, nude pumps and leopard print bag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

