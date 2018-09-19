Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Baby Bump in NYC After Pregnancy Reveal

Jessica Simpson is definitely baby bumpin'!

The Dukes of Hazzard star proudly displayed her burgeoning belly while out and about in New York City on Wednesday, just one day after she revealed that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child together.

Simpson looked fabulous in a curve-hugging black turtleneck dress, thigh-high black leather boots and a printed statement blazer. She accessorized her look with a large black tote, big sunnies and a vibrant blue manicure -- which was hard to miss as she cradled her bump! She let her long, blonde locks flow over her shoulders, and flashed a big smile for photographers.

The fashion designer announced in a series of Instagram pics on Tuesday that she's pregnant with a baby girl. Simpson is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson wrote alongside a picture of Maxwell and Knute helping with the adorable gender reveal. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

In a May interview with ET, Simpson couldn't help but gush over being a mom.

"The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow,” she told ET in May. “It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

