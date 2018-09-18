Jessica Simpson is pregnant and glowing.

The 38-year-old fashion mogul shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Tuesday, after announcing that she's pregnant with her third child with husband Eric Johnson. Simpson sports a flowy bohemian dress and oversized black sunglasses in the photo, her signature blonde hair in loose waves.

"My Baby Love," she wrote.

Simpson is expecting a baby girl. She and Johnson are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson Instagrammed alongside a picture of Maxwell and Knute helping with the adorable gender reveal. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

ET spoke to Simpson at BeautyConLA in July, which she attended with her daughter, and she addressed having more kids.

"Were good, we are chilling," Simpson said at the time of her and Johnson. "I mean, we're very happy and we know how to make babies very well, but we got the little one here."

She also couldn't stop gushing about her husband.

"He keeps me hot, I have to say," she said. "He's always throwing around the kids, and he's just an amazing father, it makes me want to stay young. Like how can you be so active? I mean, watching the kids running makes me exhausted."

