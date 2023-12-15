Jessica Simpson Posts 'Thirsty' Swimsuit Pic, Shows Off Her Toned Legs

Jessica Simpson is turning heads and breaking the internet once again, proudly showcasing her remarkable 100-pound weight loss on Instagram.

The 43-year-old singer, entrepreneur, and author posted a sizzling snapshot on Thursday afternoon, revealing her toned physique in a zebra print swimsuit from her eponymous fashion line.

In the eye-catching photo, Simpson leans against a wall, putting her sculpted legs front and center. The mother of three dons the Eazy Zebra plunge one-piece from her collection and pairs it with bronze pumps, adding an extra touch of glamour to the ensemble.

The outdoor setting emphasizes her sun-kissed skin as she confidently poses, playing with her signature blonde locks. Simpson accessorizes the look with pieces from her fashion brand, including a bedazzled gold tiger necklace and matching crystal hoop earrings.

In a playful caption, she wrote, "THIRSTY," embracing her newfound confidence and celebrating her incredible weight loss journey. This bold post comes after Simpson announced last fall that she successfully shed 100 pounds following the birth of her third child, Birdie, in 2019.

The singer credited her transformation to a visit to a nutritionist, stating, "I needed to get my eating habits right. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually." Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are parents to Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4.

Addressing rumors earlier this year about using the weight-loss drug Ozempic, Simpson laughed them off, reflecting on her diverse body sizes throughout the years. In an interview with Bustle in July, she shared, "I am fortunate to have been every size," emphasizing the importance of understanding the women who buy products from her brand and the impact on her psyche.

In 2021, Simpson opened up to ET about a strategy that boosted her health journey -- ditching the scale!

"We have a goal, right? But I say throw out the scale," she proclaimed. "I would use it like a measuring tape because the scale can literally mess our entire day up... I had Eric walk it to the trash can."

Simpson found the act to be freeing, adding, "I have to rid myself of measuring up to what weight I should be because I've had so many people tell me what weight I need to be and I think it's really about just how you feel."

RELATED CONTENT: