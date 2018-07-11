Jessica Simpson Shares 'Sultry' Pic for Her 38th Birthday

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The fashion mogul turned 38 years old on Tuesday, and a day later, she shared a fun snap of her and husband Eric Johnson on Instagram celebrating. The mother of two looks amazing, rocking a reddish-pink wig with bangs.

"Sultry 38," she wrote.

At 38, Simpson is clearly living her best life with her family. Simpson and Johnson share two kids together, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace. Last month, the "Where You Are" singer shared a sweet photo of Johnson carrying their children on his shoulders.

"God gave me life to live it with this man," she gushed.

ET spoke with Simpson in May, when she was honored at the 40th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards at the Pierre New York Hotel.

"The fact that people think I'm doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment," she said. "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

