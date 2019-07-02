Jessica Simpson's baby girl is too cute!

The fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brand new photo of her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. In the black-and-white pic, the 3-month-old baby smiles at the camera, showing off her adorable dimples.

"Today is a good day 💕 #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson captioned the pic. The blonde beauty shares Birdie -- as well as 7-year-old daughter Maxwell and 6-year-old son Ace -- with her husband, Eric Johnson.

Fans and fellow celebs couldn't help but gush over the little one in the comments. "😩😩😩😩😩LOVE HER!!!!!," Cacee Cobb wrote.

"Always a good day with birdie Mae!" Odette Annable added, while Ken Paves commented with a hello to the baby girl.

Simpson celebrated Ace's birthday just days earlier. "Happy Birthday to my 6 year old Ace!! You are the sweetest, most incredible, warrior son in the universe. I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you X INFINITY 💚🥳 #ACEKNUTE," she captioned a cute snap of her son.

A source told ET shortly after Birdie's birth that her older siblings were thrilled to meet her.

"They were so excited and couldn’t wait to meet her. Maxwell and Ace were the first ones to hold her after Jessica and Eric," the source said.

ET's source added that the kids didn’t want to leave at the end of the night, and couldn't wait to get back to see their sister the next morning. See more in the video below.

