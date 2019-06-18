Jessica Simpson is finally cankle-free!

The star took to social media on Tuesday to share her relief that her ankles are finally back to normal after swelling up during her latest pregnancy.

“I spy....my ankles!!!!” Simpson, 38, captioned a photo of her right leg up in the air.

Her celeb pals were quick to share in her joy, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards excitedly commenting, “They’re back!!!!”

Jessie James Decker, meanwhile, replied, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler also weighed in, responding, “And some other good business...”

Simpson welcomed baby number three, daughter Birdie, with husband Eric Johnson in March.

She chronicled her at-times difficult pregnancy on social media, sharing a photo of her severely swollen feet while asking her fans for remedies in January.

The following month she mentioned suffering from insomnia, bronchitis and anxiety -- while still having swollen feet.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she wrote.

"Walking in the rain to fight insomnia," she later shared.

See more on Simpson and her family below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Highlights the 'Joys of Postpartum' in New Pic

Jessica Simpson Posts Precious New Pic of Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson Shares Photos of Daughter Birdie's Face for the First Time on Easter

Related Gallery