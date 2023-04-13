Jessica Simpson Sizzles in a Series of Edgy Looks While Out in New York
Jess in the City! Jessica Simpson is enjoying her time out and about in New York City. The 42-year-old fashion designer has been spotted rocking a series of chic looks while strutting her stuff.
Simpson announced her arrival in Manhattan by posting pics of herself on a balcony overlooking the city in black leather pants and thick-heeled black boots with a black tank top and oversized Kelly green jacket.
"There’s no expiration date to a dream🤍," she captioned the photos, which included her husband, Eric Johnson.
The mother of three later rocked a brown Elisabetta Franchi mini-dress and oversized shades with knee-high boots, captioning the shots, "Dreamweaver show me the way 🤍."
Simpson later shone in a golden ensemble, wearing an bold yellow cutout mini-dress that flaunted her impressive physique with a gold sequin purse and sky-high gold platform heels.
She also donned a one-shoulder black latex gown that appeared to be for a photo shoot. She was seen on the street in the look, holding a Yale University football helmet.
Jess posted her own pics of the ensemble, quoting Bob Dylan in the caption, writing, "Whatever colors you have in your mind, I’ll show them to you and you’ll see them shine. -Bob Dylan."
It's unclear whether Simpson's visit to New York is for business or pleasure, but she's certainly serving looks.
