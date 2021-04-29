Jessica Simpson knows that health is about feeling good, not a number on the scale. The 40-year-old mother of three opens up to Hoda Kotb on the Today show about her health journey.

In a sneak peek for Thursday's show, Simpson shares that she no longer checks a scale.

"You tossed that scale out, you threw it away," Kotb says.

"I threw it out," Simpson confirms.

The fashion designer goes on to explain her approach to wellness, saying, "I have no idea how much I weigh. I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."

Though she's been open about weight loss in the past, Simpson is determined to focus on her health rather than a number.

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me," she adds.

Earlier this month, Jessica's mom, Tina Simpson , opened up to Today's Sheinelle Jones about watching her daughter struggle with the attention she received for her weight.

"I have to be honest: To me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable," Tina shared at the time. "Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that -- or guy. Period."

Last month, Jessica opened up to ET about her new outlook on health.

"I have to rid myself of measuring up to what weight I should be because I've had so many people tell me what weight I need to be. I think it's really about how you feel," she told ET at the time. "But if you're in the process, it's about sticking with it. It doesn't happen overnight. You have to be patient with yourself, you have to be kind to yourself, you have to love yourself, flaws and all."

