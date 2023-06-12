Jessie J is introducing her son to the world! The "Price Tag" singer and her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, each shared images of their newborn baby in celebration of his one-month birthday on social media, with the proud mama revealing his sweet name.

"Mans like… Sky Safir Cornish Colman 🐻🌈☁️🌅⚡️☔️🌌" Jessie captioned an adorable close-up shot of her little one, gazing at the camera with wide-open eyes while wearing a shirt that reads "Smile."

The 35-year-old musician -- whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish -- welcomed her first child in May and only recently revealed the identity of his father in a series of loving tributes on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Jessie also shared a video compilation including clips from her emotional delivery and first moments with baby Sky. In the video, the singer can be heard tearfully calling her baby a "perfect boy" and declaring, "I love you so much." In another sweet moment, she can be heard singing to her son.

"Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life," she wrote in her caption. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy. 🌈🌌"

On his timeline, Colman posted a beautiful black-and-white image of Sky sleeping while being held against his dad's chest. In his caption, Colman offered a heartfelt tribute to his firstborn son.

"Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old," he wrote. "And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest shit in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete."

Colman, who is part Danish and Israeli, incorporates the Hebrew words for "son" and "father," "Ben" and "Aba," respectively, in his writing.



"Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell 😆, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally. Love you long time your Aba," he shared.

Jessie's baby joy comes after she suffered a miscarriage in 2021. The "Bang Bang" singer recently revealed that she and Colman met "weeks after" the heartbreaking event.

"Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind kind of love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during," she wrote. "Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn't let go of my hand on this day and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him."

She concluded her post by praising Colman as, "The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie J Gives Birth to First Child This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jessie J Confirms the Identity of Her Baby's Father in Loving Tribute

Jessie J Gives Birth to Her First Child: 'I Am Flying in Love'

Jessie J Shares First Trimester Pregnancy Update

Jessie J Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage: 'I Am so Happy'

Related Gallery