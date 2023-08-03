Sydney Rae Bass is a mom of three! More than three months after going viral for an incident on an airplane, Jessie James Decker's sister gave birth to her first son. Sydney shares the newborn, along with daughters Brooklyn, 5, and Blaire, 2, with her baseball pro husband, Anthony Bass.

Sydney announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing that she gave birth to the newborn on July 27.

"My sweet Sonny Edward is a week old today. I am so in love with this little boy," she wrote alongside a pic of her holding a sleeping Sonny as Anthony smiled by her side.

"He is so beautiful and perfect," she wrote of her son. "Last night we were able to take him home from the NICU. I wasn't prepared for another NICU baby but am so thankful he is home and healthy. God is good."

Jessie commented on her sisters post, calling her nephew "perfect" and noting, "love y'all."

Anthony also shared pics of his son from the hospital and more insight into why the little one had to spend a week in the hospital.

"Sonny Edward Bass was born on 7/27. He had to spend a week in the NICU because of fluid in his lungs and was a stubborn eater. He is home with us now and my world feels complete," he wrote. "Sydney is doing well and feeling better each day. Thank you God for all the blessings you continue to send our way."

Sonny's arrival came after the April airplane incident that sparked a heated online debate. It all started when Anthony posted on Twitter, writing, "The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

As social media became split on the issue, Jessie came to her sister's defense.

"My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united," Jessie wrote on her Instagram Story. "As you know she is five months pregnant, high-risk and also traveling alone with her two small children."

"Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop," she continued. "My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

RELATED CONTENT:

Naomi Osaka Gives First Glimpse at Daughter Since Giving Birth This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Constance Wu Gives Birth to Second Child, a Baby Boy

Greta Gerwig Secretly Welcomes 2nd Child, Reveals Sex of Baby

Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Bader Shammas

Related Gallery