Jewel Reveals Her Tour Bus Caught Fire, Pays Tribute to Firefighters

Famed singer-songwriter Jewel shared a scary update with fans ... her tour bus caught on fire this week while parked at a hotel. Luckily, she reports that no one was injured and firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, Jewel shared, “We had a full bus fire. Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off day, in the parking lot of a hotel. The fire department came, everybody is safe, we saved the vintage guitar and guitar amp… All’s well that ends well, but how about this bulls***?”

The footage shows the extent of the fire damage on the large, red tour bus. A back window of the vehicle is cracked and it appears as though there was significant internal damage as well.

Jewel has been on the road touring her 13th studio album, Freewheelin’ Woman, which was released in April of this year. Though the artist doesn't share where exactly the bus fire took place, this past week, she's performed in two stops on her North American tour: Morrison, Colorado and Manchester, New Hampshire.

In December 2021, ET caught up with Jewel when she was a contestant on The Masked Singer. "The show allowed me to focus on the most essential, most sincere, most authentic part of myself, which I find really sort of surprising, but is one of the things I really love about the show," Jewel shared at the time.

Jewel marveled at being able to perform without the weight of any preconceptions or expectations from the audience. "You weren't focused on my name, my past accomplishments, those were just clues that let people guess you," she said. "What I got to show about myself was the most sincere thing about me, which is my heart and what I stand for."

