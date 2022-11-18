Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean

Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!

On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.

The new mom of two revealed their little one's full name. ✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote on Instagram. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."

Since news of Aiko's pregnancy broke in July, the couple have shared numerous updates on their journey to parenthood on Instagram, with Sean calling it his "motivation."

"Whole new motivation foreal!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you." In a second post, he added: "Can't wait to be a dad."

Aiko, who is also mom to 13-year-old daughter, Namiko --whom she shares with singer O'Ryan Browner -- later stunned in a nude photo shoot with Sean while showing off her baby bump in a white gown.

She continued to share baby bump updates throughout the course of her pregnancy, including an adorable shoot by Kahh Spence in late July where she sported baggy jeans and a bikini-type top.

Shortly before the arrival of their newborn, Sean shared a sentimental visit to his hometown of Detroit with Aiko and their unborn baby.

"I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense," he wrote. "Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this."

RELATED CONTENT:

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Pose Nude Together For Maternity Shoot

Jhene Aiko Glows in Nude Baby Bump Photo, Big Sean Reacts

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Expecting Their First Child Together

Related Gallery