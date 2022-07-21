Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready for their baby with a mystical maternity photo shoot. The couple, who announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this month, posed nude for the ethereal photo, which saw beams of light coursing through Aiko's body as she embraced the rapper, who cradled the "Water Sign" singer's belly.

Aiko captioned the photo with an infinity emoji, while Sean, who shared the image on his page wrote, "Thankful For My family ♾🖤."

The 34-year-old musician, who is already a mom to 13-year-old Namiko, who she shares with her ex, O'Ryan Browner, has already shared a solo shot from the shoot, which saw Aiko, again posing nude as her pregnant body was lit up with light.

In the photo, shared just a week ago, the soon-to-be mother of two cradled her belly, while standing in front of what appeared to be an image of the globe.

Emojis did the talking with this post as well, with Aiko simply using a shooting star to caption the pic.

Sean voiced his excitement in the comments of Aiko's stunning solo photo, writing a simple and sweet, "Thank you," followed by "Can't wait!" alongside a blue heart emoji. Aiko replied to him with a "Thank you," also including a blue heart in her response, hinting that the duo may be expecting a son.

A rep for the couple confirmed the news that they're expecting to ET earlier this month, stating that both Aiko and Sean are "overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

The TWENTY88 singers first started dating in 2016 with Aiko telling DJ Khaled in a Feb. 2021 interview, that their romance was built on a foundation of friendship.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," Aiko said at the time.

The couple dated on and off before briefly calling it quits in 2019. They later got back together in early 2020.

