Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Expecting Their First Child Together

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are having a baby! ET has learned that the couple and frequent collaborators, are expecting their first child together and are "overjoyed" for this next chapter in their lives.

"The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter," a rep said to ET on Sunday.

The child will be the "I Don't F**k With You" rapper's first and the second for Aiko, who is already mom to 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, who she shares with singer, O'Ryan Browner, the brother of B2K's Omarion.

TMZ broke the news after capturing photos of the longtime couple out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, with Aiko showing her baby bump.

It's unclear how far along "The Worst" singer is in her pregnancy, but the couple, both 34, addressed the news on Instagram.

Sean, took to his Instagram Story calling the pregnancy a "whole new motivation," and gushing over his excitement at becoming a dad.

"Whole new motivation foreal!" Sean wrote. Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you." Adding in separate post, "Can't wait to be a dad."

Aiko, for her part, subtly alluded to the news, sharing a black-and-white photo her as a child, cradling her stomach like an expectant mother-to-be.

The post was met with lots of love from the singer's fans, with comments of congratulations and excitement being sent the couple's way.

The TWENTY88 singers first started dating in 2016 with Aiko telling DJ Khaled in a Feb. 2021 interview, that their romance was built on a foundation of friendship.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," Aiko said at the time.

The couple dated on and off before briefly calling it quits in 2019. They later got back together in early 2020.

ET last spoke to Sean and Aiko at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, about what they hope their music means for the world.

"It means a lot, you know. I think we all put a lot into our music and it always feels good to be recognized in any capacity," Aiko told ET's Kevin Frazier. "And that's what it's all about for me."

"I think for me, everything that I do, you know, the people that I've lost, I do it for them," the "Stay Ready" singer added. "I carry their dreams with me as well."

With Sean sharing that it's their responsibility to carry on the music of Black artists and people of color who have been lost to tragedy in recent years.

"Not only are we carrying their dreams, they paved the way for us," Sean shared. "It's a continuous fight, and it's really our responsibility to carry it on because it's not over, it's far from over."

"We got to represent who we are and the road ahead of us is a long one but we're here to take it," he added.

