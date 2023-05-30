Jill Duggar Dillard Says She Didn't Want to Do Interviews for 'Duggar Family Secrets' (Exclusive)
Jill Dillard Says She Didn't Want to Address Duggar Family Scand…
'Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Reacts to Season 2 Ending and Tease…
Beyoncé Sports Bee Couture for Renaissance Tour Opening Night in…
Beyoncé Surprises Crowd With Blue Ivy Cameo on Stage During Duba…
Serena Williams Kept Baby No. 2 News a Secret From Daughter Olym…
Beyoncé Pens Sweet Message to Daughter Blue Ivy After Renaissanc…
Benedict Cumberbatch Takes a Stand on 'SNL' to Support Roe v. Wa…
'Yellowjackets' Stars Answer Each Other's Burning Questions (Exc…
Kelly Clarkson Cries After Henry Winkler's Empowering Message Ab…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Explains Whether She'll Reconcile With K…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Jen Gushes Over Debbie’s Son Julian After Revea…
Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child
Nicholas Braun Describes How Succession Cast Felt About Series t…
Christina Hall and Husband Josh on Their New HGTV Show and What …
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale: Part 1’s Most Shocking Bombshells
Billie Eilish Goes Goth Glam at 2023 Met Gala
Ed Sheeran Leaves High School Students Stunned After Surprise Vi…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
'90 Day Fiancé': Jen Tears Up After Rishi's Mom Says She Too Old…
Jill Duggar Dillard almost didn't speak out about her famous family for the upcoming Prime Video documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming four-part series, Jill sits down with husband Derick Dillard and explains why she was hesitant to go on camera about her experiences being raised in the reality-famous family, on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting and following the ultra-conservative lifestyle rules of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP.
"Yeah, I mean, doing an interview like this isn't easy, and I didn't want to do it," Jill admits with a nervous laugh. "There's a lot there," she continues. "Like, do I want to open that can of worms?"
Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014, following over 30 claims of sexual harassment from former employees. The allegations hit close to home for the Duggars, when eldest son Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in May 2022 after being found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.
The family also confirmed in 2015 that Josh inappropriately touched four of his sisters and one babysitter when he was a teenager. Jill and sister Jessa were two of the victims, and Shiny Happy People will explore how the conservative, sheltered lifestyle of the IBLP can create a "breeding ground" for predatory behavior.
"It's just hard to go through," Jill admits in the clip. "There are a lot of families that are in a similar situation. But it was very different, in the sense that like, my family was on television."
In the trailer for the upcoming series, however, Jill admits that she's proud she found the courage to speak out about her experiences. "There's a story that's going to be told," she shares, "and I would rather be the one telling it."
All four episodes of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiere June 2 on Prime Video.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jill Dillard Speaks Out in New Duggar 'Family Secrets' Docuseries
Jinger Duggar Reunites With Family, Michelle Breaks Dress Code
The Most Candid Quotes From Jinger Duggar's New Book