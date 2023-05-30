Jill Duggar Dillard almost didn't speak out about her famous family for the upcoming Prime Video documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming four-part series, Jill sits down with husband Derick Dillard and explains why she was hesitant to go on camera about her experiences being raised in the reality-famous family, on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting and following the ultra-conservative lifestyle rules of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP.

"Yeah, I mean, doing an interview like this isn't easy, and I didn't want to do it," Jill admits with a nervous laugh. "There's a lot there," she continues. "Like, do I want to open that can of worms?"

Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014, following over 30 claims of sexual harassment from former employees. The allegations hit close to home for the Duggars, when eldest son Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in May 2022 after being found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The family also confirmed in 2015 that Josh inappropriately touched four of his sisters and one babysitter when he was a teenager. Jill and sister Jessa were two of the victims, and Shiny Happy People will explore how the conservative, sheltered lifestyle of the IBLP can create a "breeding ground" for predatory behavior.

"It's just hard to go through," Jill admits in the clip. "There are a lot of families that are in a similar situation. But it was very different, in the sense that like, my family was on television."

In the trailer for the upcoming series, however, Jill admits that she's proud she found the courage to speak out about her experiences. "There's a story that's going to be told," she shares, "and I would rather be the one telling it."

All four episodes of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiere June 2 on Prime Video.

