Jill Duggar Is Releasing a Tell-All Memoir About Her Famous Family

Jill Duggar is ready to tell her story, her way.

Just days ahead of the release of a Prime Video docuseries about her ultra-conservative upbringing, Jill and husband Derick Dillard have announced that they're releasing a tell-all memoir about her famous family and her restrictive childhood following the teachings of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization which espouses a conservative Christian lifestyle, promoting modest dress, female subservience, homeschooling and large families.

Titled Counting the Cost, Jill's book promises the couple are "done with the secrets" surrounding the Duggar family, and are ready to share their story thanks to "time, tears, therapy and blessings from God." Read the full description of the memoir below:

For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans.

The book will make Jill the second of her sisters to release a memoir about their unique childhood. In January, Jinger Duggar published Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, though she made it clear from the outset that the book was not meant to be a tell-all about her reality TV-famous family, but rather an exploration of how she set about "disentangling" herself from her upbringing under the teachings of Gothard.

Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014, following over 30 claims of sexual harassment from former employees. Despite the pastor's denial of any wrongdoing, the revelation further tainted his reputation for Jinger as she grew away from the teachings of the organization and started to forge her own spiritual path.

"When you grow up in a tight-knit community where everyone believes the same things about everything—not just who God is, but also how men and women are supposed to dress and speak—it’s hard to even consider the possibility that what you were taught was wrong," Jinger writes in one chapter, adding that her childhood under the teachings of the IBLP produced "exhaustion and fear in my life."

Counting the Cost will be released on Jan. 16, 2024.

