Jill Duggar is speaking out after some major backlash.

When the 28-year-old Counting On star took to Instagram last week to share pics from her fifth anniversary trip with her husband, Derick Dillard, she was criticized for one of the things they did on their getaway.

Alongside pics of the pair at dinner and a concert, Duggar also shared a photo from inside their hotel room, which featured the Kama Sutra, a massage oil candle and a score sheet that had "Bedroom Edition" written on top.

Fans quickly came after Duggar for the sexy snap, specifically her promotion of the Kama Sutra, which is an erotic text based on Hindu concepts that features chapters on both same-sex relationships and adultery.

"No offense to y’all but I don’t want to know what goes on in between the sheets!" one person commented on the post. "Please keep it PG, remember you were raised a Christian."

"Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground...just weird," another person chimed in. "Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to me."

"Am surprised you would read the Kama Sutra, it is Hindu," a third commenter wrote. "You are inviting Satan into your marriage."

In response to the comments, Duggar edited her own caption to explain the controversial pic.

"We are not recommending the Kama Sutra. We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical," Duggar explained. "The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth."

"It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages," she continued. "We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.❤️"

Duggar's Instagram post came shortly after she posted an equally controversial essay titled, "More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband," in which she recommended that couples "have sex often!"

"You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol)," Duggar said. "And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate."

"Let your spouse know that you’re [always] available," she continued. "Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! (Philippians 2:3-4; 1 Corinthians 7:5) If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!"

She also advised people to "give at least a six-second kiss when coming and going" and to "get new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever!"

