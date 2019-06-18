Jill Duggar is paying tribute to her grandma, Mary Dugger.

The Duggar family held funeral services for Jim Bob Duggar's mother on Monday, and the Counting On star took a moment to share personal photos from the beautiful and intimate ceremony.

"Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ! 🌸" Jill wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos from the funeral. "So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! 💐And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too! 🌺🌱"

"🌦It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow...'a sign of God’s faithfulness', as Grandma would always say!" she continued. "🌈 ☔️ (Thanks Laura and Lauren for some of these pics!) 💞We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma! I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive! 🌤"

While many fans of the family sent their condolences, expressing their sadness over having grown up watching Grandma Mary on the TLC shows, others left comments of distaste. Some criticized Jill for sharing photos from such an intimate family moment.

"Why would you put such an emotional and private moment online? Are there no boundaries in your family to what you share worldwide," one user commented. Another wrote, "I'll never understand why people post pictures of the gravesites and the casket. It should be a personal thing, not blasted on Facebook or etc…"

Mary died on June 9 at the age of 78. A rep for the Washington County Coroner’s office told ET last week that Mary died of drowning, from what appeared to be a slip and fall into a swimming pool.

The Duggar family shared the heartbreaking news of Mary's death on their social media and website on June 11.

"We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019," the family wrote. "Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death."

"Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins," the post continued. "It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven."

