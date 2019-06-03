Jill Duggar is sharing her tips for a happy marriage.

The former Counting On star penned a post called "More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband," on her blog on Monday, in which she detailed how she and husband Derick Dillard keep the spark alive, five years after saying "I do."

Duggar's first tip? "Have sex often!" she wrote.

"You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol)," shared Duggar, who has two young children with Dillard. "And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate."

"Let your spouse know that you’re [always] available," she continued. "Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! (Philippians 2:3-4; 1 Corinthians 7:5) If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!"

Among Duggar's other pieces of advice is to "give at least a six-second kiss when coming and going." "Get new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever!" she also suggested.

Duggar's mom, Michelle, shared her tips for a happy marriage on the family's website in 2015, encouraging newly married women to "be joyfully available" to their husbands.

"You are the only one who can meet that special need that he has in his life for intimacy," wrote Michelle, who has 19 children with Jim Bob Duggar. "You're it. You're the only one. So don't forget that, that he needs you. So when you are exhausted at the end of the day, maybe from dealing with little ones, and you fall into bed so exhausted at night, don't forget about him because you and he are the only ones who can have that time together. No one else in the world can meet that need."

Michelle added, "And so be available, and not just available, but be joyfully available for him. Smile and be willing to say, 'Yes, sweetie I am here for you,' no matter what, even though you may be exhausted and big pregnant and you may not feel like he feels. 'I'm still here for you and I'm going to meet that need because I know it's a need for you.'"

See more on the Duggar family in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Duggar Family Tree: All the Marriages, Kids and Big Announcements!

Jessa Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Ben Seewald

Josh and Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 6

Related Gallery