Jessa Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Ben Seewald

The Duggar clan keeps growing!

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Ivy Jane Seewald, on Sunday, May 26. The Duggar family shared the wonderful news on their website on Tuesday, as well as shared the first photo of the latest addition to the Counting On bunch.

"Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking, 'Well, I guess we have a change of plans!,'" the new parents wrote. "After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57pm. Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again."

"We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers," they continued. "We definitely weren’t expecting that! Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her! - Ben and Jessa."

The couple, who are already parents to sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, announced that they were expecting a new bundle of joy in January.

Duggar and Seewald got married in November 2014 in Arkansas. Their lives began being documented on 19 Kids and Counting until it went off the air in 2015. They then joined the family spin-off, Counting On.

Additionally, just last month, Josh and Anna Duggar also announced that they were expecting their sixth baby, while Amy Duggar and husband Dillion King will soon welcome their first child together.

For more Duggar news, see below.

