Jessa Duggar Is Expecting Her Third Child With Husband Ben Seewald

The already enormous Duggar clan is about to get even bigger.



On Wednesday, Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben Seewald revealed to fans that they are expecting their third little bundle of joy, who will be arriving fairly soon!

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” the 26-year-old told People in a statement. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton of clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”



The couple is already proud parents to son Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, just 23 months old.

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” 23-year-old Ben told the magazine. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”



Although the Duggar family’s TLC show, 19 Kids & Counting, officially went off the air in 2015, the family has been keeping busy ever since. Last year alone, Counting On fans celebrated Jessa’s brother, Joseph Duggar, welcoming his first child with wife Kendra Caldwell, and both brothers Josiah and John-David Duggar getting married. Needless to stay, the gang is not slowing down!

