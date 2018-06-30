Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Married

Another Duggar family member has tied the knot!

Josiah Duggar and his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, are officially husband and wife. The 21-year-old Counting On star and his beloved bride shared the exciting news on the Duggar family website on Saturday.

"What a joy it is to be husband and wife! Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle," Josiah and Lauren's statement read. "We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!" People was first to report the news.

Josiah's parent's, Jim Bob and Michelle, also expressed how thrilled they were to have Lauren join their family.

"God has richly blessed us by adding Lauren to our family. We know He has great plans for them and we are overjoyed that He has brought them together," they expressed. "Thank you to all for prayers and support as Josiah and Lauren start their journey together!"

ET reported in early January that Josiah was courting Lauren after he asked her to take their "friendship to courtship" while she was hanging out with some of his siblings. "I was very shocked when he came by, I wasn't thinking he was supposed to be there because it's a girls' night out,'" Lauren explained at the time. "We're excited about sharing our journey on Counting On." The twosome then got engaged in early March.

The Duggar family continues to grow, as Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, together. This week, John David Duggar also announced he's courting Abbie Burnett, so be on the lookout for possibly another wedding later this year!

Meet the new couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Engaged

Josiah Duggar Is Courting Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar and Marjorie Jackson Split After 4 Months of Courtship

Related Gallery