John-David Duggar and Abbie Burnett Are Married!

John-David Duggar is a married man!

ET confirms that the 28-year-old Counting On star and his girlfriend, Abbie Burnett, officially became husband and wife on Saturday.

“We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!" the couple said in a statement posted to the family's website. US Weekly was first to share the wedding announcement.

John-David's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also expressed how happy they were for the newlyweds.

"Wedding bells chimed today as John-David and Abbie became husband and wife!! We are overjoyed for the two of them to begin their married life together," the two said. "We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people. We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!"

The exciting news comes just three months after the two got engaged following one month of courting. The pair knew each other for years, but only met in person earlier this year when John-David attended a church event in Oklahoma. They "really got connected then," he told TLC in June.

“We’ve been ready for this step for a little while, but it was really just I had a lot of things I wanted to get done to make it really special,” John-David continued. “I don’t know if I succeeded or not, but it was a lot of things.”

Abbie always had the seal of approval from John-David's parents.

"We are so excited to announce the courtship of John-David and Abbie!" Jim Bob and Michelle wrote in a statement on the family's website in June. "John-David brings our hearts so much joy and we've watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can't wait to see what the Lord will do in the future."

