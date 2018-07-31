Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Introduce Daughter Felicity in New Video

Baby Felicity Nicole is here!

Counting On star Jinger Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcomed their first child earlier this month, and took to their website on Monday to introduce their newborn to the world.

"We went with Nicole because it's Jinger's middle name and a way to honor her," Jeremy, 30, reveals in the clip as Jinger holds their daughter who is dressed in a little pink dress and hat. "Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life."

Felicity was born at 4:37 a.m. on July 19, and weighed in at 8lbs., 3 oz., measuring 19.5 inches long.

"It's incredible being first time parents," Jinger, 24, gushes. "It's something that you think about and dream about, but when it's actually here I think the reality hits you. It's just the sweetest thing in the whole world."

Jinger and Jeremy agree about the best part of parenthood is seeing pieces of themselves in baby Felicity. "I think the most exciting thing about having a little girl is seeing this little piece of Jinger and me together," Jeremy, a former pro soccer player, says.

"Just seeing a little bit of both of us in her, it's just absolutely amazing," Jinger agrees. "There are no words to describe how it feels to hold your little one."

The new parents end their video with a message of love to their fans. "Thank you guys so much for your support, love and encouragement this entire journey," Jeremy says. "We appreciate your prayers for little Felicity and for us, so thank you. We love you guys."

Here's more with the family of three:

