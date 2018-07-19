Jinger Duggar Gives Birth to First Child With Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar is officially a mom!

The 24-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star gave birth to her first child -- a baby girl -- with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

"God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am," the couple wrote on their website. "Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

Jinger and 30-year-old Jeremy, a former pro soccer player, married in November 2016 in a woodland-themed ceremony. They announced they were expecting in January.

"When Jinger and I found out, we were thrilled to know that we were going to be parents," Jeremy said in a TLC clip posted at the time.

"It's super exciting," Jinger added. "It's just hard to believe that we're already at this stage in life. ... I think we're most looking forward to having this little one in our arms, and to be parents and to learn how to multi-task."

Jinger has been documenting her pregnancy on social media.

"Any day now we will be holding our little girl in our arms!" Jinger wrote alongside a picture of her cradling her baby bump alongside Jeremy in July.

For more on Jinger and Jeremy, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Share Stunning Maternity Photos

'Counting On' Couple Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Love Notes

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jinger Duggar's Woodland-Themed Wedding and First Kiss