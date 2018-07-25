John-David Duggar Is Engaged to Abbie Burnett

Another Duggar is settling down!

John-David Duggar and his girlfriend, Abbie Burnett, just announced that they are engaged. The exciting news comes courtesy of the family’s own site.

“We are thrilled to announce the engagement of John-David and Abbie!” the message reads. “They are a wonderful match and make a beautiful couple! Abbie is a lovely young woman, full of tenderness and compassion. She has a deep love for the Lord and we are so delighted that John-David has asked her to be his wife! We love weddings in this family and can’t wait for this next one!”

The post also includes a brief-yet-touching clip from TLC in which the couple proudly showcases the ring.

“I have some news. You wanna see it?” Duggar teases fans before displaying Burnett’s left hand. “It’s official, we are engaged!”

Later in the clip, fans are also treated to a photo of the moment that Duggar got down on one knee in the same locale, which features a marquee that reads, “Abbie, will you marry me.”

The announcement arrives just a month after Duggar revealed that he was courting his now-fiancee. The pair knew each other for years, but only met in person a few months ago when he attended a church event in Oklahoma. They "really got connected then."

“We’ve been ready for this step for a little while, but it was really just I had a lot of things I wanted to get done to make it really special,” the Counting On star explains in the clip. “I don’t know if I succeeded or not, but it was a lot of things.”

“He succeeded,” Burnett says.

Get more news on the Duggar clan in the clip below.

