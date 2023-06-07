Jill Duggar Shares Rare PDA Pic With Husband Derick Dillard
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam Explosive New Docuseries Center…
Elliot Page Reveals Secret Past Romance With Kate Mara in Upcomi…
'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split (Source)
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Why Grayson Chrisley Feels Like Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentence…
Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Matty Healy Stops Mid Show for …
Jessie J Gives Birth to First Child
Katherine Heigl Addresses Her Controversial 'Grey's Anatomy' Exi…
How Tallulah Willis' Family Reacted to Her Essay on Eating Disor…
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Katherine Heigl Says Karev and Izzie Ending Up…
EXCLUSIVE: Tim McGraw Says Daughter Gracie Is 'Way More Talented…
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Praise Each Other’s Fashion Sense …
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Confirm…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
Watch Timothée Chalamet Dance While Partying With Zendaya
Jill Duggar is thankful for her support system amid the media whirlwind surrounding her famous family.
The former reality star took to Instagram this week to share a rare PDA pic with husband Derick Dillard. The couple are seen sharing a smooch in an idyllic setting by the water in the photo, which also celebrates Jill's upcoming book.
"I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard," she captioned the sweet shot. "His support means the world to me. Thanks babe!"
Derick has been by Jill's side over the last tumultuous years as Jill stepped away from reality fame and her famous family. She recently appeared in a Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, speaking out about her upbringing under the "cult-like" teachings of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, a non-denominational Christian organization that espouses homeschooling, female subservience and conservative values.
"Having a voice about what you think, and how you feel, and being able to voice and say no about things, was stifled and not encouraged in the IBLP setting, in my family," the mother of three shares in the series.
Jill is preparing to tell more of her story in her upcoming memoir,Counting the Cost, which promises the couple are "done with the secrets" surrounding the Duggar family, and are ready to share their story thanks to "time, tears, therapy and blessings from God." Read the full description of the memoir below:
For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans.
Counting the Cost is set to be released on Jan. 16, 2024.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amy Duggar King Accuses Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of 'Gaslighting'
The Duggar Family Tree: 'Counting' All the Major Announcements!
The Biggest Revelations From the 'Duggar Family Secrets' Docuseries