Jill Duggar Shares Rare PDA Pic With Husband Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar is thankful for her support system amid the media whirlwind surrounding her famous family.

The former reality star took to Instagram this week to share a rare PDA pic with husband Derick Dillard. The couple are seen sharing a smooch in an idyllic setting by the water in the photo, which also celebrates Jill's upcoming book.

"I’m so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard," she captioned the sweet shot. "His support means the world to me. Thanks babe!"

Derick has been by Jill's side over the last tumultuous years as Jill stepped away from reality fame and her famous family. She recently appeared in a Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, speaking out about her upbringing under the "cult-like" teachings of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, a non-denominational Christian organization that espouses homeschooling, female subservience and conservative values.

"Having a voice about what you think, and how you feel, and being able to voice and say no about things, was stifled and not encouraged in the IBLP setting, in my family," the mother of three shares in the series.

Jill is preparing to tell more of her story in her upcoming memoir,Counting the Cost, which promises the couple are "done with the secrets" surrounding the Duggar family, and are ready to share their story thanks to "time, tears, therapy and blessings from God." Read the full description of the memoir below:

For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans.

Counting the Cost is set to be released on Jan. 16, 2024.

