Jillian Michaels’ ex and former partner, Heidi Rhoades, has officially filed documents to end their domestic partnership, multiple sites report.

In the documents obtained by TMZ and The Blast, Rhoades filed for “dissolution with minor children” on Monday. The couple share daughter, Lukensia, 9, and son, Phoenix, 6.

The couple originally announced their split last June. At the time, Michaels wrote on Instagram, “Heidi and I have been split for a while now. We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together.”

Michaels, 44, proposed to Rhoades in 2016 on the finale of her show, Just Jillian. The couple had been together for nine years prior to their split.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, Michaels answered fan questions, one of which was, “Are you single?”

In the clip, Michaels shouts to an off-camera female, “Babe! Am I single?”

The woman replies, “Yeah!” and Michaels looks shocked.

Her son comes over and says, “Mama, what’s single? Gay?”

“No, not gay, bud. Single means, am I going to die alone?” Michaels joked.

