Jim Beard, Steely Dan Keyboardist, Dead at 63

Jim Beard has died. The musician, best known as the keyboardist for Steely Dan, died on Saturday in a New York City hospital from complications due to a sudden illness, Deadline reports. He was 63.

The band also announced Beard's death, writing on its website, "It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our friend and colleague JIM BEARD 1960 - 2024."

The Pennsylvania-born Beard moved to New York in 1985, kicking off a career that saw him perform around the world with Steely Dan, Pat Metheny, John McLaughlin and Wayne Shorter.

Throughout his career, Beard was behind 100 published compositions, working with artists including John McLaughlin and Michael Brecker, and producing work for Mike Stern, Bob Berg, Bill Evans, Eliane Elias and others.

Beard, a seven-time GRAMMY nominee and one-time winner, also performed with the Metropole Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and performed in major festivals.

Beard's writing was used in television, movies and radio call signals, and his piano playing can be heard in major Hollywood film scores.

Beard, who released six CDs throughout his career, joined Steely Dan in 2008 and had been touring with the band recently, performing as the opening act on The Eagles' Last Goodbye tour. His last performance with Steely Dan was Jan. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona, the outlet reports.

Per the outlet, Beard is survived by his son, Victor, daughter, Caitlin, mother, Sarah, sister, Nancy Canale, and brother, Bill Beard.

