Jimmie Allen and Fiancée Alexis Gale Welcome Baby Girl

Jimmie Allen has added a new member to his family! ET can confirm that the 33-year-old country singer and his fiancée, Alexis Gale, welcomed a baby girl, Naomi Betty Allen, on Sunday, March 1.

On the same day as Naomi's birth, Allen's single, "Make Me Want To," hit number one.

When ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Allen at the Country Music Association Awards back in November, he revealed the meaning behind his daughter's middle name. "Betty was my grandmother's name," he shared.

Additionally, Allen told ET that Aadyn, his 5-year-old son from a previous relationship, had been "wanting to be a big brother for a while."

"He's been asking, and I finally told him," Allen said. "He's super excited about it."

As for how Allen was feeling about becoming a dad of two, he said, "Aadyn is five now, so I've kinda got the boy thing figured out. It's just this whole girl thing I'm figuring out."

Allen and Gale, who got engaged in July 2019, found out that they were expecting a daughter during a gender reveal at Disney's Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida, last November.

"Welp, I'm headed into the girl dad club!" Allen said in a statement to ET at the time. "I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love."

"It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother, Aadyn, grow up together. And of course, she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses," he added. "The crazy thing is, I’ve always wanted to have a reason to go into the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and now I’ve got the best reason -- my daughter."

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura

