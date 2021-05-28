Jimmie Allen Marries Alexis Gale

Congrats to Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale! The country singer married his longtime love on Thursday evening, ET can confirm.

The couple got married in a small, intimate ceremony that included family and close friends such as fellow country artists Tyler Rich, Chuck Wicks and Darius Rucker. Gale also shared a sweet snap of her and her new husband on her Instagram Story in a frame reading "The Allens" and their wedding date.

The pair's wedding comes nearly two years after they got engaged in July 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Naomi Bettie Allen, in March 2020; Allen is also dad to a 6-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Allen previously told ET that Aadyn had been "wanting to be a big brother for a while." "He's been asking, and I finally told him," he shared. "He's super excited about it."

As for how Allen was feeling about becoming a dad of two, he said, "Aadyn is five now, so I've kinda got the boy thing figured out. It's just this whole girl thing I'm figuring out."

It's an exciting time in the Allen household, as the singer recently won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, making him the first Black artist to win in the category.

"For me it shows where the world has gone, as far as inclusion for everyone," he told ET. "It's a beautiful thing. I'm hoping that even though I'm the first, I won't be the last."

